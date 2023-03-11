Last updated on .From the section Golf

Scottie Scheffler is seeking to regain the world number one spot

Players Championship third-round leaderboard -14 S Scheffler (US); -12 MW Lee (Aus); -10 C Davis (Aus); -9 A Rai (Eng), T Fleetwood (Eng), C Ramey (US), C Bezuidenhout (SA); -8 Im (Kor), Hoge (US), Lingmerth (Swe) Selected others: -7 Rose (Eng); -6 Spieth (US), Morikawa (US), Hovland (Nor); -5 T Hatton (Eng); -2 D Willett (Eng), S Lowry (Ire)

Scottie Scheffler leads the Players Championship by two shots after a day of spectacular scoring in the third round at Sawgrass.

On a course softened by Friday's rain, Scheffler moved to 14 under with a 65, ahead of Min Woo Lee on 12 under.

American Tom Hoge set a new course record with a 10-under 62.

Englishmen Tommy Fleetwood and Aaron Rai are five off the lead, with Rai's hole-in-one on the 17th part of a birdie-eagle-birdie finish.

It is the first time anyone has managed that on the final three holes in Players Championship history at Sawgrass.

American Scheffler will return to the world number one spot if he wins the title on Sunday.

