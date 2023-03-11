Last updated on .From the section Golf

McIlroy's last PGA Tour victory was the CJ Cup in October last year

Players Championship round two -9 A Svensson (Can); -7 S Scheffler (US); -6 MW Lee (Aus), C Morikawa (US), B Griffin (US), C Bezuidenhout (SA) Selected: -4 V Hovland (Nor), J Day (Aus); -2 J Rosie (Eng), A Rai (Eng), T Hatton (Eng), T Fleetwood (Eng); D Willett (Eng), M Wallace (Eng); +2 S Lowy (Ire); +3 M Fitzpatrick (Eng) +5 R McIlroy (NI),

Rory McIlroy missed the cut as the storm-delayed second round of the Players Championship was completed on Saturday.

The Northern Irishman finished his second round on Friday with a one-over-par 73, to follow his first-round 76.

But he missed the cut by three shots as the final finishers reached the clubhouse on Saturday morning.

Canadian Adam Svensson heads into round three with a two-shot lead over Masters champion Scottie Scheffler.

Svensson's birdie on the 18th saw him finish five under for the day.

American duo Ben Griffin and Collin Morikawa are tied for third alongside Australia's Min Woo Lee and Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa.

England's Aaron Rai, Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose are the best placed British players, but Matt Fitzpatrick also missed the cut.