Close menu

Players Championship: Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler & Jon Rahm suffer contrasting fortunes

Last updated on .From the section Golf

Rory McIlroy hits a tee shot during the Players Championship at Sawgrass

The top three players in the world suffered contrasting fortunes as storms curtailed day two of the Players Championship at Sawgrass in Florida.

World number one Jon Rahm pulled out with a virus, while third-ranked Rory McIlroy looks set to miss the cut.

McIlroy is six over with eight holes left, while playing partner Scottie Scheffler is five under, one behind clubhouse leader Ben Griffin.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Adam Svensson lead the field on eight under.

South Africa's Bezuidenhout has played 14 holes, while Canada's Svensson has completed 11. Round two will resume at 07:00 (12:00 GMT) on Saturday.

More to follow.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured

  • Iain Carter

    Analysis and opinion from the BBC's golf correspondent.

  • BBC Sport app

    Get the latest golf headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.

  • Child playing golf

    From hitting a few balls on the range or a quick nine holes, to the full 18 and tournaments - how to get into golf.