The top three players in the world suffered contrasting fortunes as storms curtailed day two of the Players Championship at Sawgrass in Florida.

World number one Jon Rahm pulled out with a virus, while third-ranked Rory McIlroy looks set to miss the cut.

McIlroy is six over with eight holes left, while playing partner Scottie Scheffler is five under, one behind clubhouse leader Ben Griffin.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Adam Svensson lead the field on eight under.

South Africa's Bezuidenhout has played 14 holes, while Canada's Svensson has completed 11. Round two will resume at 07:00 (12:00 GMT) on Saturday.

