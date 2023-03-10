Matt Fitzpatrick followed a four-over-par 76 in round one with a one-under 71 but looks set to miss the cut at the Players

The DP World Tour is destined to "become a feeder" for the PGA Tour, says US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick.

The America-based tour gave its European counterpart more than £100m as part of a "strategic alliance" in 2020.

In a bid to strengthen that bond and fight off the threat of LIV Golf, last year the PGA Tour gave 10 spots to the top players on Europe's money list.

"I don't think the 'strategic alliance' is everything it's made out to be," said England's Fitzpatrick.

"My biggest gripe is that the PGA Tour isn't doing enough to help build up the DP World Tour.

"I don't feel like there's been enough help given to Europe. Whether it's money, whether it's starts for players, it's definitely going to become a feeder tour."

Fitzpatrick, who won his first major at last year's US Open, is in Florida this week for the PGA Tour's flagship $25m (£21m) Players Championship event at Sawgrass.

However, the world number 12 looks set to miss the halfway cut after finishing his second round on three over par.

When questioned about the strength of the DP World Tour, the 28-year-old replied: "You've only got to look at the field back home, and how many times the top players are going back to play.

"People will say I'm one of those who have left the European Tour, but I haven't. I still play over there, but the best players are over here [in the US] and I need to compete against them as often as I can.

"I'll still go back, but I really don't know how often you can do that when it's all geared to playing here."

And when asked if the idea to give places on the PGA Tour to the top 10 players not already exempt on the European Tour's money list was counter productive, Fitzpatrick said: "Yeah, it adds to the message that you've got to play over here, and it will just make it more difficult for the European Tour to get strong fields going forward.

"The Tour seemed to be on a good path, then Covid came, and everything that has happened since then has blown it out of the water really."

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan addressed those concerns by highlighting the fact that this July's Scottish Open will again be jointly sanctioned by both circuits.

Speaking to BBC Sport's Iain Carter, he said: "The opportunities going forward are significant.

"When you look at all of our tournaments, that's a true global presence and we have a commitment to that tour to find ways to create more opportunities for them."