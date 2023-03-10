Close menu

Players Championship: Jon Rahm withdraws from event at Sawgrass with stomach virus

Last updated on .From the section Golf

Breaking news

World number one Jon Rahm has withdrawn from the Players Championship with a stomach virus.

The Spaniard completed Thursday's first round in one under par but pulled out of the PGA Tour's flagship event before teeing off in Friday's second round.

He had been playing with world number two Scottie Scheffler and third-ranked Rory McIlroy at Sawgrass in Florida.

Rahm, 28, has been in sensational form, winning five of the past 10 events he has played in.

More to follow.

Top Stories

Featured

  • Iain Carter

    Analysis and opinion from the BBC's golf correspondent.

  • BBC Sport app

    Get the latest golf headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.

  • Child playing golf

    From hitting a few balls on the range or a quick nine holes, to the full 18 and tournaments - how to get into golf.

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport