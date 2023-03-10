Last updated on .From the section Golf

World number one Jon Rahm has withdrawn from the Players Championship with a stomach virus.

The Spaniard completed Thursday's first round in one under par but pulled out of the PGA Tour's flagship event before teeing off in Friday's second round.

He had been playing with world number two Scottie Scheffler and third-ranked Rory McIlroy at Sawgrass in Florida.

Rahm, 28, has been in sensational form, winning five of the past 10 events he has played in.

More to follow.