The Players: Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler face Sawgrass test to be world's best

By Iain CarterBBC golf correspondent

Last updated on .From the section Golfcomments22

The Players Championship
Dates: 9-12 March Venue: TPC Sawgrass, Florida
Coverage: Live radio and text commentary on Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sounds and BBC Sport website and app for final two rounds

Whenever the Players Championship has been staged in March it has carried the calling card of being the first tournament of the year to bring together all of the world's top players - until this year.

The arrival of the PGA Tour's 'designated events' has altered that dynamic. January's stop at Riviera, the WM Phoenix Open in February and last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill have already provided such a spectacle.

And fans have been richly rewarded with Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm trading the top spot in the world rankings courtesy of thrilling competitions.

And this only serves to whet the appetite for this week's 49th running of the Players - the PGA Tour's flagship event.

These three golfers are grouped together for the first two rounds here at TPC Sawgrass in Florida. If one of them triumphs they will guarantee themselves top spot in the rankings.

However a reminder of golf's turbulent times comes with a stroll through the competitor's car park where there is no designated spot for the defending champion.

Cameron Smith is one of 31 golfers who were part of the Players field in 2022 who are now indefinitely suspended for choosing to sign up to the Saudi Arabia-funded breakaway LIV Tour.

For the Australian, a local resident to these parts, the only option to be on the grounds this week will be as a paying spectator, an option he has not discounted.

It is a shame that a player of such great talent is absent. Smith is also the Open champion and it would have been fascinating to see his tilt at becoming the first player to successfully defend this title.

But in his and the other defectors' absence, the PGA Tour powers on. Leading stars such as McIlroy and Rahm readily admit the advent of LIV has prompted rapid evolution and millions more dollars flowing into the pockets of tour loyalists.

McIlroy says the PGA Tour was "antiquated" prior to the challenge posed by LIV and this week is another of these designated tournaments carrying a record prize fund of $25m (£21m).

Rahm has acknowledged that the difference between the Players and the newly elevated tournaments - which carry an average of $20m prize pots has diminished a little.

"It's not going to be as big a gap as it maybe has been in the past," the Spaniard said as he prepares to try to land a first Players title.

But he added: "People may think of opting out of some of those designated events, but nobody's going to opt out of this one. I mean, winning this event is a big step forward to a Hall-of-Fame career.

"You are the Players champion, arguably as close as you can get to being a major champion without officially being one."

It is striking that no player has dominated this Pete Dye designed Stadium Course. There is no such thing as a Sawgrass specialist.

Jack Nicklaus' three victories all came before the tournament took up permanent residence here in 1982. There are five other multiple winners, Tiger Woods the most recent when he won his second title a decade ago.

It is a venue that has yielded a broad range of winners with vastly differing playing qualities - champions range from a big hitter such as McIlroy (2019) to the distance challenged Fred Funk (2005).

You would rarely speak of Justin Thomas (2021) in the same breath as diminutive South African Tim Clark (2010) and similar contrasts pepper the roll call of champions.

Scotland's Sandy Lyle, back when the event was known as the Tournament Players Championship (TPC), remains the only British winner and McIlroy's victory four years ago is the lone UK or Irish success.

That seems an anomaly because there have been many fine English challengers - most recently Paul Casey who finished third last year and Lee Westwood, who was runner up to Thomas two years ago. Both Englishman now ply their trade on the LIV circuit.

Another recruit to the breakaway tour, Ian Poulter, was runner up for the second time in 2017 while Scottish PGA Tour vetaran Martin Laird missed out to Matt Kuchar in 2012.

Perhaps US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick carries the best hope for a first English win this week. The Sheffield star demonstrated he has the temperament with his stunning victory at Brookline last June.

Fitzpatrick showed decent form in tough conditions at Bay Hill finishing 14th last week despite a disappointing third round 76.

Tyrrell Hatton is another Englishmen showing encouraging form. The 31-year-old from High Wycombe shared fourth place last week, one of four top-seven finishes in his last half dozen tournaments.

Tommy Fleetwood has an encouraging record at Sawgrass with only one missed cut in five appearances and was joint fifth in 2019, when he was in the final group for each of the final two rounds.

Predicting the Players winner is fraught with difficulty, and if England's duck is set to continue, another player to consider could be the resurgent Australian Jason Day.

Not because he is a past winner - his 2016 triumph came when the tournament was played in May when the course is usually firmer and faster than it will be this week - but because of his current form.

Quietly, the former world number one is returning to his best after years of injury blighted struggles. He has been top-10 in his past four tournaments and since September last year has climbed from 164th to 43rd in the world rankings.

Aussies like this place - Day, Adam Scott and Steve Elkington twice - not to mention Smith and his LIV boss Greg Norman - have all won this title, the most prestigious in the game outside the majors.

Comments

Join the conversation

22 comments

  • Comment posted by UnrealityCheck, today at 00:55

    Another factually incorrect headline from Mr Carter (BBC editors where are you) - should read "face Sawgrass to be the PGA tour best" NOT world best. LIV golfers are not allowed to play. Only the majors will be the judge of the world best players for now. It is rarely mentioned that the PGA tour is a breakaway tour just like LIV. They ditched their club pros for more money. Sound familiar.

  • Comment posted by Here we go again, at 23:38 7 Mar

    I find it quite odd that after John Rahm's abhorant foul language out burst on the first day of the Arnold Palmer invitational last week, that no apology was given by either murray or doherty (probably on a convienent break), Rahm did not use this bad language just the once either. I have scrapped my sky account( I do not want my children growing up with this outburst on tv).Bring back BBC golf !!

    • Reply posted by Silly Billy, at 23:46 7 Mar

      Silly Billy replied:
      I didn't hear Rahm, but sunshine Hatton seems to have a one word vocabulary. My kids don't watch much late night golf....so will keep my Sky subscription Maksi.

  • Comment posted by Bruce, at 23:12 7 Mar

    Cam Smith paying to view. Oh the irony. 😂

    • Reply posted by killerfrail, at 23:29 7 Mar

      killerfrail replied:
      I’m sure he might have enough money for a ticket.

  • Comment posted by nonethewiser, at 22:46 7 Mar

    Monahan runs the obvious risk of irritating the tournament sponsors of his "lesser full field" events, which won't attract the top names. The PGA itself will become an increasingly closed shop just for the elite. It will be very tough to break into because the top 50 is points based and you have to play there to earn the stellar points. The Pro game could well diminish.

  • Comment posted by Silly Billy, at 22:37 7 Mar

    Great tournament at the weekend. 10 players within one shot on the back 9.... Great entertainment and maybe we should enjoy that without slagging off the BBC, LIV, the PGA, Rory....or however we want to be negative about today.

  • Comment posted by Anti woke, at 22:20 7 Mar

    Hopefully Rory won't be winning. Such a negative influence on the game of golf.

  • Comment posted by Lead Belly, at 21:59 7 Mar

    We had the mouth again today in an interview, not everyone agrees with you Rory. Back tracking now. Clown

  • Comment posted by killerfrail, at 21:49 7 Mar

    63-67-67-67 Rory can't beat that

  • Comment posted by trubshaw31, at 21:41 7 Mar

    ~1000 words to say nothing new.
    We already knew that LIV guys would make a stack of cash and that PGA Tour guys would have bigger pots shared amongst a reduced top tier.
    The only losers are the fans as we'll seldom see a full world field now.

  • Comment posted by killerfrail, at 21:41 7 Mar

    Weird how we always hear that LIV is pure has-beens, but last years 1-2-3 golfers in this tourney all went to LIV.
    Rahm, Scottie and Rory all paired together. if PGA was all about progress, would they not split those guys up to group with the potential stars coming through. PGA showing just how little it cares for us golf fans. and focuses on making money. and yes, I know its a non profit.

  • Comment posted by killerfrail, at 21:27 7 Mar

    well as Carter touches on it AGAIN. LIV vs PGA, when your Jay Monahan States in his interview that next year 75% of tourneys will have no cut with reduced fields. are you all now not going to watch PGA golf? when asked if it was to better golf. he avoided and said. I'm running a business. seems like they are enjoying LIV as it is making the big guns tons of money. same greed as LIV? pot/black/ketl

  • Comment posted by ely, at 21:23 7 Mar

    Rory is world's best at many things but golf is not one of them

  • Comment posted by mpaul73, at 21:05 7 Mar

    Well said Rory!

  • Comment posted by DMcG, at 21:01 7 Mar

    One for the good guys! What a featured group for the first 2 days. One for the good guys!

    • Reply posted by Wurls, at 21:58 7 Mar

      Wurls replied:
      sorry? Who exactly are the "bad guys" then?
      Honestly this has turned rather petty hasn't it.Certain players, including ones who are very much not "has beens" have joined a rival tour. For better money.As would quite a lot of people if given the opportunity. This does not make them "bad guys" or the people who have remained with PGA (still for shedloads of cash) "good guys".
      What do you mean by it?

  • Comment posted by ADT, at 21:00 7 Mar

    A bit confused...was Sandy not a British and UK winner?

    • Reply posted by killerfrail, at 21:30 7 Mar

      killerfrail replied:
      no, he was Scottish lol

