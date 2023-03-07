Last updated on .From the section Golf

Rory McIlroy won the Players Championship in 2019

The Players Championship Dates: 9-12 March Venue: TPC Sawgrass, Florida Coverage: Live radio and text commentary on Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sounds and BBC Sport website and app for final two rounds

LIV Golf has forced the PGA Tour to change its "antiquated system" for the "benefit of professional golf at a high level", says Rory McIlroy.

McIlroy said the Saudi Arabia-funded LIV tour was "dead in the water" 13 months ago but now admits its impact.

Last week, the PGA Tour announced some of its events will have no-cut, smaller fields which some argue mirrors LIV.

"It already has had significant relevance because it's made the PGA Tour innovate and adapt," said McIlroy.

"It's pushed the PGA Tour to make these changes that will hopefully consolidate its long-term future.

"There is no doubt that LIV has come along and it's benefited everyone that plays professional golf at a high level. I'm not disputing that."

The LIV contingent, which includes last year's winner and Open champion Cameron Smith, are absent from the 144-man field teeing it up this week at the PGA Tour's flagship event at Sawgrass, Florida.

And world number three McIlroy insists Australian Smith "has no one to blame but himself" for being unable to defend the title this week.

"Would it be great if the defending champion was here this week? Of course it would but he made a decision to go join a rival league.

"Because of that decision, that's why he's not here."

