McIlroy is number three in the men's world rankings

Arnold Palmer Invitational third-round leaderboard -9 K Kitayama (US); -8 V Hovland (Nor), S Scheffler (US); -7 T Hatton (Eng); -6 H English (US), R McIlroy (NI); -5 P Coody (US), J Spieth (US), J Thomas (US) Selected others:-2 B Taylor (Eng), D Willett (ENG); -1 M Fitzpatrick (Eng), P Harrington (Ire), M Laird (Sco) Full leaderboard

Rory McIlroy and Tyrrell Hatton both closed in on the lead following impressive third rounds at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Overnight leader Kurt Kitayama birdied the last hole for a par round of 72 to head the field on nine under.

England's Hatton produced six birdies as he shot a six-under-par round of 66 to move to seven under.

Northern Ireland's McIlroy is one shot further behind after a round of 68, which included four birdies.

Norway's Viktor Hovland (66) and defending champion Scottie Scheffler (68) are in joint second on eight under.

England's US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick dropped down the standings to one under after a 76, which included eight bogeys.

The tournament is one of the PGA Tour's designated elevated events, with players competing for a purse of $20m (£17m), $3.6m of which goes to the winner.

Scheffler received $2.16m from a $12m prize fund when he won last year.