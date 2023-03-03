Last updated on .From the section Golf

Jon Rahm shipped four shots in a disappointing second round

Arnold Palmer Invitational second-round leaderboard -9 K Kitayama (US); -7 J Speith (US); -6 X Schauffele (US), C Conners (Can); -5 D Riley (US), P Cantlay (US), M Fitzpatrick (Eng), J Thomas (US) Selected others : -4 Scottie Scheffler (US); -3 J Rahm (Spa) -2 R McIlroy (NI), A Rai (Eng), S Lowry (Ire) Full leaderboard

Kurt Kitayama shot a second-round four-under-par 68 to take a two-shot lead at the Arnold Palmer Invitational after overnight leader Jon Rahm slipped down the leaderboard.

World number one Rahm had a two-stroke advantage after round one but shot a four-over-par 76 in rough conditions which saw winds of up to 30mph.

Kitayama had five birdies to grab the lead by two shots from Jordan Spieth.

"It's always a fun challenge keeping yourself in the moment," he said.

"I feel like when you get conditions like this it's easy to kind of let things get away from you - for me it's just keeping myself focused the entire way."

The event also saw a hole in one from Norway's Viktor Hovland, who nailed his 183-yard shot on the seventh hole, eventually finishing on two under.

Chris Kirk - who won the Honda Classic last week - was another who fell victim to the weather, dropping down the field to two under after being tied for second overnight.

England's Matt Fitzpatrick is the best-placed British interest, sitting on five under, with compatriot Aaron Rai and Norther Ireland's Rory McIlroy three shots further back.

The players are competing for a purse of $20m (£17m), $3.6m of which goes to the winner.