England's Lily May Humphreys is chasing her second professional win

Joburg Ladies Open second-round leaderboard -8 N Broch Estrup (Den); -6 L May Humphreys (Eng), L Johansson (Swe), K Davidson Spilkova (Cze); -5 U Wikstrom (Fin) -4 F Johnson (Eng) Full leaderboard

Nicole Broch Estrup carded a superb seven-under-par 66 to lead after the second round of the Joburg Ladies Open at Modderfontein.

England's Lily May Humphreys is one of three players tied for second - two shots behind the Dane, who is on eight under.

Sweden's Linnea Johansson and Klara Davidson Spilkova of the Czech Republic are also on six under.

England's Felicity Johnson is two strokes further adrift in sixth.

However, it was a disappointing day for England's Alice Hewson after a promising opening round of 68.

The 25-year-old made a triple bogey on the 12th and followed that with a double bogey on the 16th to slip out of contention with a seven-over 80 to drop back to two over for the tournament.

Scotland's Laura Beveridge is at two under in a tie for 12th and England's Liz Young is a shot further back along with Wales' Becky Brewerton.