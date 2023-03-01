Last updated on .From the section Golf

Alice Hewson began brightly and carded an outward 33

Joburg Ladies Open first round leaderboard -6 L Holmey (Ned); -5 A Hewson (Eng), S Soenderby (Den); -4 E Young (Eng), T McCallum (SA), M Folke (Swe), C Wolf (Aut) Full leaderboard

England's Alice Hewson carded an opening round 68 to trail Joburg Ladies Open leader Lauren Holmey by one shot.

The 25-year-old birdied the first, second, third and fifth holes before Holmey finished the day strongly.

The Dutch woman birdied her final four holes to end on a six under par 67.

Denmark's Smilla Soenderby is tied with Hewson on five under par, while England's Elizabeth Young is among a quartet of players two shots behind the leader at Modderfontein Golf Club.

Fellow English player Lily May Humphreys is a shot further behind after finishing round one on 70.

Wales' Felicity Johnson and Becky Brewerton both scored 72, while Scotland's Laura Beveridge finished on a level par 73.