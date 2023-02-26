Last updated on .From the section Golf

Marcel Siem's first win on the European circuit came at the Dunhill Championship in South Africa in January 2004

Indian Open final leaderboard -14 M Siem (Ger); -13 Y Paul (Ger); -12 J Luiten (Ned); -8 J Campillio (Spa), K Higa (Jpn) Selected others : -4 E Walker (Sco); E A Fitzpatrick (Eng), A Wilson (Eng); +1 M Baldwin (Eng) Full leaderboard

Germany's Marcel Siem ended an eight-year wait for his fifth DP World Tour title with victory in the Indian Open.

The 42-year-old finished one shot clear of compatriot Yannik Paul on 14 under to claim a first win since the BMW Masters in November 2014.

Siem closed with a four-under 68 in New Dehli, decisively moving clear of overnight leader Paul with a 15-foot birdie putt on the 15th.

"I'm a winner again, come on!" said the world number 337.

"This means a lot because two years ago I wasn't even sure if I could still compete on the DP World Tour."

Siem lost his Tour card in 2021 and returned to the Challenge circuit but regained it via Qualifying School last November.

He built a two-shot cushion in the final round in India with four birdies in the opening 11 holes.

However his lead was wiped out on the 13th as he made a bogey and Paul ensured a two-shot swing with a birdie.

Siem quickly bounced back with a birdie on the 15th then closed with three pars to seal victory as Paul missed a birdie putt on 18 that would have forced a play-off.