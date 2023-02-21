Last updated on .From the section Golf

Pieters was part of the winning Continental Europe team in the Hero Cup last month

Belgian Thomas Pieters has joined LIV Golf for the 2023 season days after complaining that he had not been invited to play in the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational.

The world number 35 will join Bubba Watson, Talor Gooch and Harold Varner III on the Range Goats team.

The Saudi Arabian-funded breakaway LIV Golf tour is holding its first event of 2023 in Mexico from Friday to Sunday.

It is the first of 14 events planned for this year.

In 2016, Pieters won four points on his Ryder Cup debut at Hazeltine, a record for a European rookie.

"Sad to miss my favourite tournament of the year. Because well as #34 in world, I just couldn't get in," he tweeted external-link on 15 February after he was overlooked for the Genesis Invitational.

Pieters has won six times on the DP World Tour.

American Brendan Steele and New Zealand's Danny Lee have also moved to LIV.