Close menu

Aramco Saudi Ladies International: Lydia Ko wins event for second time

Last updated on .From the section Golf

Lydia Ko plays a shot at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International
Lydia Ko has won two major titles
Final leaderboard
-21 L Ko (NZ); -20 A Ashok (Ind); -19 M de Roey (Bel), L Thompson (US), L Vu (US); -17 E Pedersen (Den)
Selected:-16 G Hall (Eng); -11 C Gainer (Eng), C Hull (Eng); -10 A Hewson (Eng); -6 C Williams (Wal); -5 L Maguire (Ire); -4 G Dryburgh (Sco); +7 B Brewerton (Wal)
Full leaderboard

World number one Lydia Ko recovered from a one-shot deficit to win the Aramco Saudi Ladies International for a second time.

Ko, 25, trailed American Lilia Vu going into Sunday's final round but claimed the title by shooting a four-under 68.

Three birdies on the back nine helped New Zealand's Ko finish a shot clear of India's Aditi Ashok.

Vu carded a one-under 71, leaving her tied for third with Belgium's Manon de Roey and American Lexi Thompson.

Across the BBC bannerAcross the BBC footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured

  • Iain Carter

    Analysis and opinion from the BBC's golf correspondent.

  • BBC Sport app

    Get the latest golf headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.

  • Child playing golf

    From hitting a few balls on the range or a quick nine holes, to the full 18 and tournaments - how to get into golf.