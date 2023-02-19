Last updated on .From the section Golf

Lydia Ko has won two major titles

Final leaderboard -21 L Ko (NZ); -20 A Ashok (Ind); -19 M de Roey (Bel), L Thompson (US), L Vu (US); -17 E Pedersen (Den) Selected:-16 G Hall (Eng); -11 C Gainer (Eng), C Hull (Eng); -10 A Hewson (Eng); -6 C Williams (Wal); -5 L Maguire (Ire); -4 G Dryburgh (Sco); +7 B Brewerton (Wal) Full leaderboard

World number one Lydia Ko recovered from a one-shot deficit to win the Aramco Saudi Ladies International for a second time.

Ko, 25, trailed American Lilia Vu going into Sunday's final round but claimed the title by shooting a four-under 68.

Three birdies on the back nine helped New Zealand's Ko finish a shot clear of India's Aditi Ashok.

Vu carded a one-under 71, leaving her tied for third with Belgium's Manon de Roey and American Lexi Thompson.