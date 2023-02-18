Last updated on .From the section Golf

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy were in a group with Justin Thomas for the first two days of the tournament in Los Angeles

Second round leaderboard -10 Homa (US); -9 Mitchell (US), Rahm (Spa), Hodges (US); -8 Morikawa (US); -7 Cantlay (US); -6 McIlroy (NI), Kuchar (US); -5 Willett (Eng), Woodland (US), Zalatoris (US) Selected others: -4 Scheffler (US), Lowry (US), Fleetwood (US); +1 Woods (US)

Rory McIlroy is four shots off the lead at the halfway stage of the Genesis Invitational, while Tiger Woods is set to make the cut.

Northern Ireland's McIlroy, who is attempting to regain the world number one ranking in California, carded a two-under-par 69 to sit at six under.

American Max Homa leads on 10 under with play suspended due to darkness, with 14 players still to finish.

Woods' second round 74 put him at one over, inside the projected cut line.

The 15-time major winner, who is making his competitive comeback after seven months out, apologised after his round for any offence caused when he was seen discreetly handing playing partner Justin Thomas a tampon on Thursday.

The American, 47, had shot a two-under-par opening round at Riviera Country Club, but blamed his putting for falling down the leaderboard on Friday.

The tournament host said: "I did not putt well today. Probably should have shot five or six better than this, easily. Just didn't make the putts early and the middle part of the round when I had those opportunities."

A first triumph in the California tournament for McIlroy- which is one of the PGA Tour's 'elevated' events featuring an increased prize fund of $20m (£16.6m) - would return the four-time major winner to the top of the rankings regardless of current incumbent Scottie Scheffler's position.

A top three finish could be enough depending on the final positions of Scheffler and Spain's Jon Rahm, who is third in the rankings.

Rahm is currently in a tie for second on nine under, while Scheffler sits at four under.

England's Danny Willett, the 2016 Masters champion, sits at five under in ninth place, a shot ahead of compatriot Tommy Fleetwood and Ireland's Shane Lowry.

Those set to miss the cut line of one over include US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, England's Justin Rose and three-time major winner Jordan Spieth, who are all at two over.