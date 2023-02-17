Last updated on .From the section Golf

Woods could be seen handing Thomas a tampon as they walked off the ninth tee during the first round of the Genesis Invitational

Tiger Woods is facing scrutiny for discreetly handing Justin Thomas a tampon after outdriving his playing partner at the Genesis Invitational.

It occurred as the Americans walked off the ninth tee, with Thomas laughing and then dropping the tampon on the floor.

The incident drew a mixed response on social media with some criticising 15-time major champion Woods.

The 47-year-old is playing in his first competitive PGA Tour event since missing the cut at The Open in July.

He was in a group with PGA Championship winner Thomas and four-time major winner Rory McIlroy.

Woods, who badly injured his right leg and foot in a car accident two days after this tournament in 2021, carded a two-under-par 69 to finish five shots behind leaders Keith Mitchell and Max Homa after the first round of the event he is hosting at the Riviera Country Club, California.

Both Woods and Thomas have been involved in controversial incidents in their careers before.

In 2021, Thomas apologised for using a homophobic slur during the third round of the Sentry Tour of Champions in Hawaii.

Woods was involved in a car crash in November 2009 which eventually led to admissions of infidelity and the breakdown of his marriage. He then took a break from golf but returned shortly afterwards.

In 2017 Woods was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence when he was found asleep at the wheel of his car. He later pleaded guilty to reckless driving.