Stacy Lewis has an underwhelming 5-10-1 Solheim Cup record as a player

Former world number one Stacy Lewis will remain United States captain for the 2024 Solheim Cup.

Lewis is serving as captain for the 2023 event in Andalucia, Spain, and will remain at the helm next year in Gainesville, Virginia.

The 38-year-old, a two-time Solheim Cup winner as a player, will become the youngest captain in the competition's history later this year.

"This is such an amazing honour," said Lewis.

"Receiving the first call was one of the highest points of my career, and I am truly grateful to add this second opportunity."

Lewis, a 13-time LPGA Tour winner, played in four Solheim Cups and was part of the victorious US teams in 2015 and 2017.

She also served as assistant captain under Pat Hurst in 2021.

The 2022 Solheim Cup will take place from 22 to 24 September at Finca Cortesin.

Europe are the champions after beating the US 15-13 at Inverness Club in Ohio in 2021 to retain the cup. The Americans lead the overall series 10-7.