Tom McKibbin made a brilliant start to his third round but his momentum was halted by a run of three bogeys in four holes

Singapore Classic third-round leaderboard -14 J Wang (Kor), A Del Ray (Spa); -13 R Mansell (Eng); -12 T McKibbin, M Schneider (Ger), S Valimaki (Fin), N Kimsey (Eng); -11 A Sullivan (Eng), P Waring (Eng), M Pavon (Fra) Selected others:-10 G Forrest (Scot), S Jamieson (Scot); -9 D Whitnell (Eng), M Jordan (Eng), M Siem (Ger); -8 W Ding (Chi) J Smith (Eng); -7 D Bradbury (Eng), R Fox (NZ); -4 R Fisher (Eng) Full leaderboard

Northern Ireland's Tom McKibbin lost the lead on day three of the DP World Tour's Singapore Classic after a one-under-par 71 left him two off the pace.

McKibbin's opening 64 gave him a one-shot lead and he was joint-leader after day two.

But after starting his third round with four birdies in five holes, he had five bogeys thereafter.

South Korea's Jeung-hun Wang and Spain's Alejandro Del Ray lead on 14 under par after both hit rounds of 66.

Three-time DP World Tour winner Wang finished his round with six birdies in seven holes with Del Ray's round included an eagle three at the 13th.

England's Richard Mansell went one better than the two leaders as his 65 left him in third place on 13 under.

After starting day three tied for the lead on 11 under with Chinese amateur Wenyi Ding, McKibbin, 20, moved in front on his own after his brilliant start but a dropped shot at the sixth started a momentum-halting run of three bogeys in four holes.

He still reached the turn in 33 but two further dropped shots on the back nine - partially offset by a birdie at the 14th - meant he had to be content with a 71.

McKibbin still remains in contention for a first DP World Tour victory as he shares fourth spot with Englishman Nathan Kimsey, Finland's Sami Valimaki and Germany's Marcel Schneider.

The Northern Irishman's previous best finish in a DP World Tour event is a share of 10th spot at last season's World Invitational at the Galgorm Castle venue in Northern Ireland, where he is the touring professional.

Wang, 27, returned to action at the start of this season after completing his mandatory military service in South Korea.

He secured his three titles in the space of just nine months from May 2016 to January 2017, his last win coming at the Qatar Masters and he was named the tour's rookie of the year in 2016.