Spain's Jon Rahm, who is two shots off the lead in a tie for second place, started the year with two consecutive victories

Phoenix Open second-round leaderboard -10 S Scheffler (US); -8 J Rahm (Spa), *A Hadwin (Can); -7 W Clark (US), *S-J Im (Kor); -6 J Day (Aus), *J Vegas (Ven), *S Ryder (US), *N Taylor (Can), *X Schauffele (US) Selected : -5 R Fowler (US), *J Spieth (US); -3 J Thomas (US), *A Rai (Eng), *R McIlroy (NI), *T Hatton (Eng), S Power (Ire); +1 *M Fitzpatrick (Eng); +2 *T Fleetwood (Eng), *M Wallace (Eng) *player is still to finish his second round

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler leads the Phoenix Open by two shots on 10 under after his second round.

The American, 26, hit a bogey-free seven-under-par 64, but many players were left out on the course after play was suspended because of bad light.

Spain's Jon Rahm is tied for second with Canada's Adam Hadwin on eight under after a 66 at TPC Scottsdale.

World number one Rory McIlroy managed just 13 holes, but picked up five shots on the day to reach three under.

Both Scheffler and Rahm, 28, have the chance to move above Northern Ireland's McIlroy to top the world rankings with victory in this tournament.

Scheffler followed up his maiden win on the PGA Tour in last year's Phoenix Open with victory in the 2022 Masters, while Rahm has started the year in fine form following consecutive victories in the Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express.

McIlroy, meanwhile, has recovered from an opening-day 73 to move back into contention.

The 33-year-old is aiming for a third consecutive victory on the PGA Tour following wins in the Tour Championship in August and the CJ Cup in October. He also won two weeks ago in Dubai on the DP World Tour in his first tournament of the year.