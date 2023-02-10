Last updated on .From the section Golf

McIlroy has won each of his last three PGA Tour starts

Phoenix Open first-round leaderboard -5 N Taylor (Can), A Hadwin (Can); -4 X Schauffele (US), J Herman (US)*, J Day (Aus)*; -3 C Hoffman (US), S Stallings (US)*, T Moore (US)*, J Rahm (Spa)*, K Bradley (US)*, M Homa (US)*, W Clark (US)*, C Hadley (US)* Selected: -1 M Fitzpatrick (Eng), T Hatton (Eng), A Rai (Eng), S Scheffler (US)*; +1 T Fleetwood (Eng), R Knox (Sco)*; +2 R McIlroy (NI) * denotes yet to finish round one

World number one Rory McIlroy said he was "trying to embrace the challenge" of a course he does not enjoy playing after opening with a two-over-par 73 at the PGA Tour's Phoenix Open in Arizona.

Frost delayed play by nearly two hours with 68 players unable to complete round one at TPC Scottsdale.

"I wouldn't say that this is a golf course that sets up terribly well for me," said the Northern Irishman.

"I struggle off the tee and the fairway bunkers are in my landing zones."

McIlroy, who won last month's Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour, is playing the tournament for just the second time, having made his debut in 2021. He started on the 10th and mixed four bogeys with two birdies in blustery conditions.

He did, however, make an incredible par on the second hole after a wayward drive left his ball a foot from a fence. With trees blocking his view of the green, he gouged out a sensational shot from 128 yards and two-putted from 42 feet.

The Phoenix Open is one of the PGA Tour's new 'elevated' events with a prize fund of $20m (£16.5m), which is more than double last year's offering. The winner will take home $3.6m, up from $1.5m last year.

Canadians Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin lead on five under, one ahead of American Xander Schauffele.

Australia's Jason Day is also at four under, although he had only played 10 holes when darkness fell, while Jim Herman is also on that score, having played 13 holes.

Both Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler have a chance of taking the world number spot off McIlroy this weekend.

World number three Rahm of Spain is on three under with five holes left to play while number two Scheffler is on one under with seven holes remaining.

England's US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, who started on the 10th hole, had three successive birdies from the third hole (his 12th) as he carded a one-under 70, the same score as compatriots Aaron Rai and Tyrrell Hatton.