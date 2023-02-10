Last updated on .From the section Golf

McKibbin has never finished higher than tied 13th at a DP World Tour event

Singapore Classic second-round leaderboard -11 T McKibbin (NI), W Ding (Chi)* ; -10 M Schneider (Ger)*, A Sullivan (Eng); -9 S Hutsby (Eng), S Jamieson (Sco), D Papadatos (Aus), N Kimsey (Eng), M Pavon (Fra), G Forrest (Sco)*, J Wang (Kor)*, J Brun (Fra) Selected others: -8 D Whitnell (Eng), P Waring (Eng); -7 J Smith (Eng); R Fisher (Eng) * denotes player yet to complete round two

Tom McKibbin carded a three-under-par second round of 69 to share the Singapore Classic lead as play was suspended due to darkness.

McKibbin, 20, recorded five birdies and two bogeys to sit on 11 under alongside Chinese amateur Wenyi Ding, who had played 14 holes before play was halted.

"I played very nicely most of the day, especially the front nine," said Northern Ireland's McKibbin.

"A little bit colder on the back, overall a pretty good day."

The second round will resume at 00:15 GMT on Saturday morning.

First-round leader McKibbin had played 17 holes when play was halted for an hour due to flooded greens. When play resumed, McKibbin closed out with a par before being joined on 11 under by 18-year-old Ding, who hit two eagles, two birdies and a bogey before fading light forced him off the course.

McKibbin secured his full DP World Tour card by finishing in a share of sixth place at last November's Challenge Tour Grand Final in Majorca.

He then achieved successive top-20 finishes in his first three events of this season which took place in South Africa in late November and December.

McKibbin, who hails from the same Holywood Club as world number one Rory McIlroy, began 2023 by narrowly missing the cut at both the Abu Dhabi Championship and Dubai Desert Classic before finishing tied 36th at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship in the United Arab Emirates.

England's Andy Sullivan and Germany's Marcel Schneider lie a shot off the lead following rounds of 65 and 67 respectively, with Sam Hutsby, Nathan Kimsey and Scott Jamieson all on nine under.