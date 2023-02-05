Last updated on .From the section Golf

Bale was one of the 156 amateurs in the field along with the likes of actor Bill Murray, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and rapper Mackelmore

Gareth Bale finished in joint-16th place at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am after missing out on the final round because of strong winds in California.

The amateur competition was shortened to 54 holes and ex-Wales footballer Bale and playing partner Joseph Bramlett ended on 16 under.

NFL great Aaron Rodgers finished top of the amateur leaderboard on 26 under with Canadian pro Ben Silverman.

Justin Rose holds a one-shot lead going into the final round of the pro event.

England's Rose, 42, had an eagle and a birdie in his last three holes to shoot a six-under 65 in the third round to take him to 12 under, with Kurt Kitayama and Peter Malnati his nearest challengers.

Despite his competition being curtailed, Bale - who retired from football shortly after leading Wales at last year's World Cup finals in Qatar - loved the experience.

"The last couple of weeks have been amazing," said the former Real Madrid forward, who plays off a two handicap.

"People giving me compliments on my game is incredible, they have a put a bit too much pressure on my shoulders!

"I am a big golf fan and appreciate what these players do on the golf course. It is great to play with them, interact and watch what they do.

"Just watching him (Bramlett) strike a ball is something else. The power, the touch. He has been incredible and he is an even better guy, which is more important. I couldn't have asked for a better partner."