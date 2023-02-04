Last updated on .From the section Golf

Bale has joined joined actor Bill Murray, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and rapper Mackelmore among the 156 amateurs in the field

Gareth Bale will miss out on the final round of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am after Saturday's third round was suspended because of strong winds in California.

The amateur competition will be shortened to 54 holes and finish on Sunday before PGA Tour professionals play the final round on Monday.

Former Wales captain Bale and playing partner Joseph Bramlett are joint 16th on 15 under with five holes remaining.

Bramlett is joint second overall on 10 under, two behind leader Peter Malnati.

Only a couple of players had completed the third round when the winds on the California coast forced organisers to suspend play at Pebble Beach, Monterey Peninsula and Spyglass Hill - the three courses used to host the tournament.

Even though his competition will be curtailed, Bale, who retired from football shortly after leading Wales at last year's World Cup finals in Qatar, has enjoyed the experience.

"The last couple of weeks have been amazing," said the former Real Madrid forward, who has a two handicap.

"People giving me compliments on my game is incredible, they have a put a bit too much pressure on my shoulders!

"I am a big golf fan and appreciate what these players do on the golf course. It is great to play with them, interact and watch what they do.

"Just watching him [Bramlett] strike a ball is something else. The power, the touch. He has been incredible and he is an even better guy, which is more important. I couldn't have asked for a better partner."