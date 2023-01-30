Close menu

Rory McIlroy beats Patrick Reed to win Dubai Desert Classic

Last updated on .From the section Golfcomments102

Breaking news

Rory McIlroy emerged victorious after a tense tussle with Patrick Reed in the last round of the Dubai Desert Classic.

The world number one birdied the final two holes to shoot a four-under 68 and finish on 19 under to win by one shot.

Northern Irishman McIlroy had led the field by three shots overnight but Reed picked up six shots in his first 11 holes to wipe out that advantage.

McIlroy responded with three birdies and, after the American birdied 18 to draw level, holed a 20-footer to win.

Heavy rain caused sufficient delays to force play into a fifth day in Dubai. And the ending could not have been better scripted for the DP World Tour with McIlroy holding off LIV Golf's Reed on a first Monday finish in 35 years at the Emirates Golf Club's Majlis course.

"Mentally, it was one of the toughest rounds because it would have been easy to let emotions get in the way," said McIlroy, referring to his rivalry with Reed.

"I had to forget who was up there on the leaderboard. I felt I showed a lot of mental strength."

It was the latest instalment of an ongoing rivalry that intensified earlier in the week when McIlroy ignored Reed on the driving range and the American responded by flicking a LIV Golf tee in his direction.

McIlroy then explained why he had rejected Reed's attempt to strike up a conversation.

"I was subpoenaed by his lawyer on Christmas Eve," said the 33-year-old, who has been called as a witness in Reed's defamation case against the PGA Tour among others.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

103 comments

  • Comment posted by DMcG, today at 10:57

    BOOM! One for the good guys!

    • Reply posted by Lol Lollington, today at 10:59

      Lol Lollington replied:
      Why is Rory playing in a country where it's illegal to be gay?

  • Comment posted by Stevie B, today at 10:56

    Beat the Cheat!

    • Reply posted by Andy Tomlinson, today at 11:14

      Andy Tomlinson replied:
      Well done Rory
      5 days ago I had my comment removed as I suggested Reed was less than squeaky clean on the golf course.After tree gate I wonder if this comment will be removed as well

  • Comment posted by Low92, today at 11:02

    Any time we see Reed being beaten is sweet.

  • Comment posted by HandOfBob, today at 10:54

    Nerves of steel Rory! Well played.

    • Reply posted by JimmyC, today at 10:58

      JimmyC replied:
      Smart play on the final hole.

  • Comment posted by link2metroid, today at 11:04

    Well done Rory. Lovely way to beat Patrick GR€€D at the end. Great to see Poulter in the water on the last and finish with a double bogey. 😂 Birdies from Rory on the 17th and 18th showed great composure when it mattered most.

  • Comment posted by jondurs, today at 11:03

    Karma.

    • Reply posted by Skelly, today at 11:10

      Skelly replied:
      Yep but golf feels interesting and relevant again. And European golf needs Rory winning big titles...

  • Comment posted by me who knows you know, today at 10:57

    Fantastic Rory well done (mind you thought you’d lost the plot taking the driver at the eighteenth!!)
    Great victory and beating Reed to boot!!.

  • Comment posted by Shemanator, today at 10:56

    YES...Captain America done over by Capt'n NornIron

  • Comment posted by rubaduba, today at 11:05

    Well done Rory, Anyone beating Reed is always good but under the circumstances superb, I bet he is fuming despite winning a small fortune anyway!

  • Comment posted by Bigpad, today at 11:01

    Attaboy Rory: slap it up to that renegade

  • Comment posted by TheWook, today at 11:04

    The gentleman beats the cheat

  • Comment posted by Garycmx, today at 11:02

    Lucky with the drive on 18th , sensible lay up , good chip and fabulous putt to put Reed in his rightful place !!!

  • Comment posted by Anonymous, today at 11:00

    Cheating never prospers.

    • Reply posted by Malc E, today at 11:06

      Malc E replied:
      Assuming you mean Reed he seems to be prospering well unfortunately.

  • Comment posted by Taffyelper, today at 11:00

    Great play Rory!! What a finish!! I wonder if Reed could generate that kind of excitement and entertainment on the LIV tour?

    • Reply posted by Des G Runtled, today at 11:01

      Des G Runtled replied:
      somebody needs to

  • Comment posted by JimmyC, today at 10:55

    Great start to the year. Rory and rahm both on a great run of form. 3 wins on last 7 for Rory, and 4 for rahm.

  • Comment posted by Bev , today at 10:55

    Fantastic! Well done, Rory!

  • Comment posted by John Ross, today at 11:08

    Throw your tee now Patrick!?

  • Comment posted by tightbreeks, today at 11:05

    Thank goodness rory beat goldfinger and his caddy odd job. Show us your balls Patrick. In fact, get a ladder and prove it.

  • Comment posted by gordon, today at 11:04

    Well done Rory and two fingers up to Reed.

  • Comment posted by Matt, today at 11:07

    Well done Rory beating dodgy drop boy.

    • Reply posted by JimmyB, today at 11:11

      JimmyB replied:
      Agree totally. He has form for dodgy on course actions. Well done Rory.

Top Stories

Featured

  • Iain Carter

    Analysis and opinion from the BBC's golf correspondent.

  • BBC Sport app

    Get the latest golf headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.

  • Child playing golf

    From hitting a few balls on the range or a quick nine holes, to the full 18 and tournaments - how to get into golf.

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport