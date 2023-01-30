Close menu

Rory McIlroy beats Patrick Reed to win Dubai Desert Classic

Last updated on .From the section Golfcomments29

Breaking news

Rory McIlroy emerged victorious after a tense tussle with Patrick Reed in the last round of the Dubai Desert Classic.

The world number one birdied the final two holes to shoot a four-under 68 and finish on 19 under to win by one shot.

Northern Irishman McIlroy had led the field by three shots overnight but Reed picked up six shots in his first 11 holes to wipe out that advantage.

McIlroy responded with three birdies and, after the American birdied 18 to draw level, holed a 20-footer to win.

Heavy rain caused sufficient delays to force play into a fifth day in Dubai. And the ending could not have been better scripted for the DP World Tour with McIlroy holding off LIV Golf's Reed on a first Monday finish in 35 years at the Emirates Golf Club's Majlis course.

"Mentally, it was one of the toughest rounds because it would have been easy to let emotions get in the way," said McIlroy, referring to his rivalry with Reed.

"I had to forget who was up there on the leaderboard. I felt I showed a lot of mental strength."

It was the latest instalment of an ongoing rivalry that intensified earlier in the week when McIlroy ignored Reed on the driving range and the American responded by flicking a LIV Golf tee in his direction.

McIlroy then explained why he had rejected Reed's attempt to strike up a conversation.

"I was subpoenaed by his lawyer on Christmas Eve," said the 33-year-old, who has been called as a witness in Reed's defamation case against the PGA Tour among others.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

35 comments

  • Comment posted by Garycmx, today at 11:02

    Lucky with the drive on 18th , sensible lay up , good chip and fabulous putt to put Reed in his rightful place !!!

  • Comment posted by Roadkill, today at 11:02

    Britain's greatest-ever golfer?

  • Comment posted by Scooter, today at 11:02

    Did they shake hands afterwards?

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 11:01

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Bluegladwell, today at 11:01

    Deep joy of the much load

  • Comment posted by UnrealityCheck, today at 11:01

    Well done Rory and demonstration of why we need LIV golfers in these fields too. Would have been processional without. Apart from the last, Poulter reminds us he should not be ruled out of Ryder cup inclusion over the youngsters

  • Comment posted by Bigpad, today at 11:01

    Attaboy Rory: slap it up to that renegade

  • Comment posted by Anonymous, today at 11:00

    Cheating never prospers.

  • Comment posted by Chunks73, today at 11:00

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Morrison, today at 11:00

    see you next Tuesday Paddy Reed

  • Comment posted by Taffyelper, today at 11:00

    Great play Rory!! What a finish!! I wonder if Reed could generate that kind of excitement and entertainment on the LIV tour?

    • Reply posted by Des G Runtled, today at 11:01

      Des G Runtled replied:
      somebody needs to

  • Comment posted by DJ2543, today at 10:59

    Rory looks like he's set for a monster year! played 1 won 1

  • Comment posted by BBCneedslivegolf, today at 10:59

    Shame no play off

  • Comment posted by Keep the Faith, today at 10:59

    Don't like the guy, but fair play to Reed for birdieing the 18th to setup a great finish.

  • Comment posted by horhor, today at 10:58

    Great irishman 🇮🇪 🇮🇪 🇮🇪

  • Comment posted by Lol Lollington, today at 10:58

    Shame Rory will never win a major again

    • Reply posted by Boomer, today at 11:01

      Boomer replied:
      Pathetic juvenile ‘contribution’

  • Comment posted by Des G Runtled, today at 10:57

    exciting stuff, great effort from Reed but McIlroy just had enough, didn't fancy Rory to hole that one

  • Comment posted by Keep the Faith, today at 10:57

    bUt RoRy CaN't PuTt

  • Comment posted by Blame Someone Else, today at 10:57

    oh dear Patrick, back in your box you go!

  • Comment posted by me who knows you know, today at 10:57

    Fantastic Rory well done (mind you thought you’d lost the plot taking the driver at the eighteenth!!)
    Great victory and beating Reed to boot!!.

Top Stories

Featured

  • Iain Carter

    Analysis and opinion from the BBC's golf correspondent.

  • BBC Sport app

    Get the latest golf headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.

  • Child playing golf

    From hitting a few balls on the range or a quick nine holes, to the full 18 and tournaments - how to get into golf.

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport