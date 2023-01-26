Last updated on .From the section Golf

Rory McIlroy is bidding for a third victory in the event

Only 12 of the 132-man field were able to complete the first-round of a weather-affected opening to the Dubai Desert Classic on Thursday.

Heavy overnight rain left the course unplayable for more than six hours at the start of the day, before bad light later led to play being suspended.

Thomas Pieters topped the leaderboard on five under but had three holes still to play to complete his first round.

World number one Rory McIlroy was on two under after 15 holes.

Belgian Pieters sat a stroke ahead of six players including England's Tommy Fleetwood, who was in the same playing group as McIlroy, and American Patrick Reed, who had two holes still to play.

The pre-tournament build-up was dominated by a spat between Reed and McIlroy, which emerged after Reed threw a tee towards McIlroy after being snubbed on the practice range.

McIlroy said he had not seen the tee but added that he had not been impressed at being subpoenaed on Christmas Eve by the lawyer who is representing Reed in a defamation lawsuit against several media members and organisations.

However, the spotlight quickly moved on to the weather, with players informed in the early hours of Thursday morning that Emirates golf club was "inaccessible" and told not to travel to the course because several roads were flooded.

A few hours of dry weather and a massive clean-up operation ensured play could begin at 13:15 local time, although half the field were unable to get on the course at all and will start their first round on Friday.

Of the fortunate dozen players to get through 18 holes, English trio of Matthew Jordan, Daniel Gavins and Oliver Wilson were the clubhouse leaders, having completed four-under 68s shortly before play was suspended because of darkness.