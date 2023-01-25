Close menu

Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed snub at Dubai Desert Classic escalates

By Iain CarterBBC golf correspondent

Last updated on .From the section Golf

Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed
The incident between McIlroy (left) and Reed took place on the range at Emirates Club before this week's Hero Dubai Desert Classic

Rory McIlroy says Patrick Reed is not "living in reality" after the American tried to chat with him in Dubai despite his lawyers serving the world number one a court summons on Christmas Eve.

McIlroy admitted ignoring Reed on the range before the Dubai Desert Classic.

Reed, 32, says he threw a tee towards McIlroy because "if you're going to act like an immature little child then you might as well be treated like one".

"Patrick came up to say hello. I didn't really want him to," McIlroy, 33, said.

McIlroy, who is preparing for his first tournament of the year, added: "I didn't see a tee. I didn't feel a tee.

"Obviously someone else saw that. But it's definitely a storm in a tea cup. I can't believe it's actually turned into a story."

It is the latest act in golf's increasingly fractious civil war between the new LIV Golf series and the DP World Tour and PGA Tour.

Reed, who beat McIlroy to win the Masters in 2018 and with whom he had an epic Ryder Cup match in 2016, is now a member of Saudi Arabian-funded LIV Golf.

McIlroy, who is a player director on the tour's Player Advisory Council, explained why he rejected Reed's attempt to strike up a conversation.

"I was subpoenaed by his lawyer on Christmas Eve," said the Northern Irishman, who has been called as a witness in Reed's defamation case against the PGA Tour among others.

"So, trying to have a nice time with my family and someone shows up on your doorstep and delivers that, you're not going to take that well.

"I'm living in reality, I don't know where he's living. If I were in his shoes, I wouldn't expect a hello or a handshake."

Reed says the witness summons was not instigated by him and that his LIV involvement is the reason McIlroy snubbed him.

"We've had some great battles and our friendship has been pretty good up until obviously joining LIV," said Reed, who is now ranked 90th in the world.

"I walked over and wished Harry (Diamond, McIlroy's caddie) Happy New Year and then Rory because it is the first time I have seen them.

"Harry shook my hand and Rory just looked down there and was messing with his Trackman (device) and decided to ignore me. He saw me and he decided not to react.

"We all know where it came from - being part of LIV. Since my tees are Team Aces LIV tees I flicked him one. It was kind of a funny shot back. Funny how a small little flick has turned into basically me stabbing him and throwing a tee at him."

McIlroy, who has been an outspoken critic of the breakaway LIV series, also believes life is becoming more difficult for its commissioner and chief executive Greg Norman.

Three executives have left the LIV set-up in recent weeks and the four-time major champion said: "If the chief executive doesn't have an executive team, I don't know how strong that is.

"I mean, he can't do it himself. He needs to rely on a team just like all of us rely on teams to do things.

"If you're sort of operating solo, it starts to get pretty difficult."

McIlroy called for Norman to "exit stage left" in November, saying there needed to be "an adult in the room" for peace negotiations between the PGA Tour and LIV to take place.

Both parties are involved in an anti-trust case that is not scheduled to be heard until January next year.

McIlroy's comments about Norman were echoed by Tiger Woods, who said: "There is an opportunity out there if both organisations put a stay on their litigation.

"That's the problem. There is no willingness to negotiate if you have litigation against you. I think Greg has to go first of all."

Norman has subsequently branded 15-time major champion Woods a "mouthpiece of the PGA Tour", adding: "Unfortunately he made a comment that he doesn't know the facts about, because obviously I'm still here."

The two-time major-winner is now in sole charge of the LIV operation, following the departure of Majed Al-Sorour from his position as LIV Golf's managing director.

Al Sorour, CEO of the Golf Saudi Federation, is an adviser to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and a director of Newcastle United.

The civil war that beset men's professional golf throughout much of 2022 shows little sign of abating.

Separate legal proceedings involving the European-based DP World Tour and 13 LIV players is scheduled to take place in London from 6 to 10 February.

  • Comment posted by Barrian, today at 13:40

    The LIV is turning the whole of golf into a pantomime. The PGA tour should cut all of these players off, finish their careers with them and let them know that if they sign up to the LIV tour then that’s it for them.

  • Comment posted by seldomwrong, today at 13:40

    I like and follow Mcilroy, but if other people take a different direction in their careers, why should he complain . He left the European tour.

  • Comment posted by isitjustme, today at 13:40

    Big deal, who cares, they are not throwing tees in Ukraine.

  • Comment posted by Lol Lollington, today at 13:40

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by MD , today at 13:39

    Nice clickbait headline; it got me hooked anyway.

    Is Rory, rightly, describing it as a storm in a teacup the escalation to which you refer!

  • Comment posted by Lol Lollington, today at 13:39

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by wooden bollard, today at 13:37

    Have to agree with Rory

    It's not a big news story.

    Reed has a history of immature behaviour.

    Getting a court summons on Christmas Eve!

    I would be livid

  • Comment posted by JulianFootprint, today at 13:35

    Probably the best thing about LIV, and being able to happily ignore its irrelevant exhibition events, is that I've barely heard anything about a lot of the acknowledged numpties of the game for ages - ah well, I guess that run had to end at some point. Good on Rory for sticking to his principles.

  • Comment posted by Jon_Lively, today at 13:32

    Not entirely sure I'd shake the hand of someone who a) was suing me & b) was part of an organisation set on damaging the sport I played. What exactly did he expect, hugs & kisses?

  • Comment posted by Slinger, today at 13:32

    I see the PGA Tour and DP World Tour have dropped out the decision as to whether LIV gets world ranking points. Conflict of interest issue.

  • Comment posted by BBCneedslivegolf, today at 13:31

    Please Mr Carter ditch your obsession with LIV
    It may well win in February in England Case
    BUT
    USA case v pgatour is probably years away from a final verdict

    I for one do not want to read about it ad nauseam

    • Reply posted by yaristaman, today at 13:39

      yaristaman replied:
      So why click on the story?

  • Comment posted by Neil MacD, today at 13:28

    What would Happy Gilmore do?

    • Reply posted by Glozboy, today at 13:33

      Glozboy replied:
      Probably knock Reed out, deservedly

