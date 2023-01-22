Last updated on .From the section Golf

Charley Hull has won twice on the LPGA Tour

Tournament of Champions final leaderboard -16 B Henderson (Can); -12 M Stark (Swe), C Hull (Eng); -11 N Korda (US); -9 N Hataoka (Jpn) Selected others: -2 G Dryburgh (Sco); -1 J Ewart Shadoff (Eng) Full leaderboard

England's Charley Hull finished joint second behind winner Brooke Henderson at the LPGA season-opening Tournament of Champions in Florida.

Canada's Henderson hit a two-under round of 70 on Sunday to secure the title by four strokes over Hull and Sweden's Maja Stark.

It is a 13th LGPA Tour title for the 25-year-old, who spent the off-season rehabilitating a back injury.

Hull and Stark both hit final rounds of 69 to finish on 12 under overall.

Henderson led after each day at Lake Nona in Orlando - the third wire-to-wire victory of her career.

"It's just been an incredible week and a great way to start the new year," she said.

"I always try to win a couple of times each year, so to get to one right away takes a little bit of the pressure off."

Henderson started the final day leading by three shots over American Nelly Korda and Japan's Nasa Hataoka, with Hull and Stark two strokes further back.

Although 70 was her worst score of the week, Henderson avoided any major errors, with her round consisting of 14 pars, three birdies and only one bogey.

Korda hit an even-par 72 and Hatoaka a two-over 74 to finish in fourth and fifth respectively.

Hull, 26, had an up-and-down outing, recording a double bogey in between two birdies from holes five to seven before making an eagle on the ninth.

Despite making three birdies on the back nine, a further two bogeys prevented her from getting closer to Henderson.

Stark reached the turn two over for the round but hit five birdies over the last nine holes to secure a share of second place.