Abu Dhabi Championship: Victor Perez holds on for one-shot victory

Last updated on .From the section Golf

Victor Perez (right) and caddie James Erkenbeck
Perez and his caddie James Erkenbeck talked tactics during the final round
Abu Dhabi Championship final leaderboard
-18 V Perez (Fra); -17 S Soderberg (Swe), M W Lee (Aus); -16 P Harrington (Ire), -14 A Noren (Swe); -13 T Hatton (Eng), J Scrivener (Aus), S Sharma (Ind), F Molinari (Ita)
Selected others: -12 D Whitnell (Eng), R Bland (Eng), G Forrest (Sco); -11 A Sullivan (Eng); -10 M Wallace (Eng), R Macintyre (Sco); -9 S Lowry (Ire), C Syme (Sco); -7 T Fleetwood (Eng); -4 L Westwood (Eng); -3 I Poulter (Eng)
Victor Perez survived a nervous finale to win the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship by one shot on 18 under par.

The Frenchman, who started the day a shot behind joint leaders Shane Lowry, Francesco Molinari and Min Woo Lee, shot a six-under 66 to take the win.

Australian Lee carded a 68 to finish joint second with Sweden's Sebastian Soderberg who finished with a 67.

Padraig Harrington was fourth on 16 under, while England's Dan Bradbury and Tyrrell Hatton both had a hole-in-one.

Bradbury's came at the par-three 17th and won him a car, while Hatton's ace at the short 13th helped him to a share of seventh place overall on 13 under.

Ireland's Harrington was, at the age of 51, bidding to be come the oldest winner on the DP World Tour. He had a run of five birdies in seven holes from the eighth but was unable to further improve his score in his closing four holes as he signed for a 67.

While former Open winners Lowry and Molinari faded, Australian Lee stayed in contention and managed to draw level with Perez after he dropped a shot at the 14th.

Perez birdied the 15th and then holed a bunker shot for another birdie at the par-three 17th to move two clear but had an anxious wait after a bogey at 18.

His playing partner Soderberg was unable to find a birdie at the last as he finished a shot adrift.

Lee, who bogeyed the 17th and needed an eagle at the par-five last to force a play-off, almost chipped in with his third shot but he had to settle for a two-foot birdie and joint second.

