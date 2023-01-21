Francesco Molinari staged a fightback on the back nine to join Shane Lowry and Min Woo Lee in the lead

Abu Dhabi Championship round three leaderboard -13 F Molinari (Ita), S Lowry (Ire), MW Lee (Aus); -12 G Forrest (Sco), S Soderberg (Swe), V Perez (Fra); -11 G Migliozzi (Ita), A Meronk (Pol), P Harrington (Ire), A Rozner (Fra) Selected others: -10 R Bland (Eng), C Syme (Sco); -9 E Molinari (Ita); -8 S Jamieson (Sco), A Sullivan (Eng); -7 L Donald (Eng); -6 T Hatton (Eng); -5 L Westwood (Eng); -3 T Fleetwood (Eng) Full leaderboard

Former Open champions Shane Lowry and Francesco Molinari share the lead with Min Woo Lee going into the final round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

Having been three shots behind, Irishman Lowry produced a third-round 66 to move to 13 under.

Australian Lee also hit 66 with seven birdies and one bogey.

Italian Molinari had birdies at the second and third holes but bogeyed the fifth, before picking up two shots for a 69 to stand alongside Lowry and Lee.

Lowry is aiming to become a two-time winner of this event after claiming the title in 2019 and his third round included a hole-out eagle from the sixth fairway.

"I had a nice number, I had 162 yards and it looked like at the time there wasn't much wind, it was just a nice eight iron," said the 35-year-old.

"I was just trying to cut it off the flag but hit it straight at it. Once it bounced in, it was a 'Brucie Bonus' because I had given myself a few chances early doors and didn't really hole much.

"First tournament of the year, you don't know what's going to happen. My thing would be I try and give myself as many chances to win as I can and, at some stage, hopefully it happens.

"Tomorrow I've got a chance to go out there and do something special. So hopefully I can bring the game that I brought the last few days and roll a few putts in as well and you never know."

Scot Grant Forrest, France's Victor Perez and Swede Sebastian Soderberg are one shot off the lead on 12 under.

Three-time major champion Padraig Harrington is in a four-strong group another stroke back after reeling off six successive birdies in a superb 64.