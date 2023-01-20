Last updated on .From the section Golf

Scott Jamieson has one previous win on the DP World Tour

Abu Dhabi Championship round two leaderboard -10 F Molinari, G Migliozzi (Ita); -9 J Scrivener; -8 S Jamieson (Sco), G Coetzee (RSA), A Levy, V Perez (Fra), A Bjoerk (Swe) Selected others: -7 S Lowry (Ire); -5 T Hatton, D Bradbury, L Donald (Eng), G Forrest, M Warren; -4 R MacIntyre, E Ferguson (Sco), R Bland, M Jordan, D Whitnell (Eng) Full leaderboard

Scotland's Scott Jamieson is two shots off the lead at the midway point of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

The 39-year-old followed his five-under-par 67 on day one with a 69 on Friday to improve to eight under.

Italians Francesco Molinari and Guido Migliozzi jointly lead on 10 under, one ahead of Australian Jason Scrivener.

Ireland's Shane Lowry is seven under, two ahead of Europe Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald and fellow Englishmen Tyrrell Hatton and Daniel Bradbury.

Donald led on eight under after round one but had a triple-bogey six on the par-three 17th on his way to a three-over 75.

Jamieson started brightly with three birdies in his opening six holes but then mixed three more birdies with three bogeys in his remaining 12 holes to reach eight under.

Molinari, who started his round on the 10th hole, had six birdies in his final nine holes to match his first-round 67, while Migliozzi birdied his final three holes to join his compatriot at the top of the leaderboard.

Several players were unable to complete round two before darkness descended on Yas Links. Those players will return on Saturday morning before round three starts.