English golfer Eddie Pepperell says he is feeling more confident on the course and with his clubs as he enters his 12th full season on tour

English golfer Eddie Pepperell says his swing is "the best it's ever been in January" as he begins his 2023 campaign at the Abu Dhabi Championship.

The 31-year-old finished last season strongly with a top-five and top-20 finish in his last five competitions.

"The last six to nine months on the course have been pretty good for me," he told BBC Sport.

"I'm enjoying it and trying to treat this as an extension to the second half of last year."

Pepperell, from Oxford, won his first professional title at the Qatar Masters in 2018 during a breakout year where he also went on to win the British Masters.

Despite mixed results in competitions hosted in the desert he says he is feeling good about his all-round game.

"This is probably the best I've seen my swing look in January, ever - I hope I haven't peaked too soon.

"The Yas Links course [Abu Dhabi Golf Championship] is right up my alley because it's more linksy and open."

"Other clubs out here in the desert that we are used to playing on at the start of the season haven't suited me as much.

"So I think there are many reasons why historically the start of the year hasn't been the best time for me, but there's no time like the present to change that."

'I feel pretty settled'

Pepperell, who finished tied for sixth place at The Open at Carnoustie in 2018, is entering his 12th full season on the DP World Tour.

Back in 2016 he had to return to Qualifying School and reclaim his tour card but he says he has grown to be a much more confident golfer with age.

"I used to feel nervous and anxious at the start of a season during my early years on tour."

"Now, not that it is tedious, but it does feel like groundhog day and at this point in my early thirties I feel pretty settled and like I should be starting to see some consistency and balance.

"I'm still enjoying practicing, focusing on my golf and I enjoy that part of the process.

"As long as that remains golf will never feel anything other than an exciting part of my life really."

'Calm and consistency' crucial in 2023

Pepperell is not using a driver in competitions at the moment but says he feels good hitting his irons

Pepperell hopes his experience and a calmer mindset will help him achieve more positive results on the course in 2023.

"In the past I've found it hard to carry on the momentum for a real duration, like three or five years.

"I've had my spells where I've been solid for about two years and maybe I'm at the early stages of that again, I hope so - this could be a very good year for me.

"I'm still not hitting a driver - which some people might think is strange but my scoring is consistent - and I think I can keep chipping away at other areas of the game to make improvements.

"So I need to keep that consistency and making cuts like I did last year, whilst staying calm out there on the course, that is key."

