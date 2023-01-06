Last updated on .From the section Golf

Collin Morikawa won the Open in 2021 and the PGA Championship in 2020

Second-round leaderboard -16 C Morikawa (US); -14 S Scheffler (US), JJ Spaun (US); -13 J Spieth (US); -12 Kim (Kor); -11 M Fitzpatrick (Eng), J Rahm (Spa) Selected others: -9 S Power (Ire); -6 J Thomas (US) Full leaderboard

Collin Morikawa leads by two shots at the halfway stage of the Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.

The American is yet to card a bogey at the event and shot a seven-under-par 66 on Friday to move to 16 under.

Scottie Scheffler and JJ Spaun are two shots behind leader Morikawa at the PGA Tour's first event of the year, which has increased prize money of £11.8m.

England's Matt Fitzpatrick is five shots off the pace after a 69 in the second round at the Plantation Course.

Ireland's Seamus Power also shot a 69 and sits joint 12th on nine under.

American Xander Schauffele withdrew partway through the second round because of an ongoing back injury.

The 39-man elite field is comprised of last year's tournament winners and the top 30 in the FedEx Cup and includes eight of the world's top 10 players.

World number one Rory McIlroy decided against playing, while Australia's 2022 champion Cameron Smith is suspended from the PGA Tour after joining LIV Golf at the end of last summer.