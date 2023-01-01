Last updated on .From the section Golf

Along with his European Tour success, Barry Lane was an eight-time Legends Tour winner

Former Ryder Cup player Barry Lane has died at the age of 62 after a short illness.

The Englishman was a five-time winner on the European Tour and played in the 1993 Ryder Cup defeat by the United States at the Belfry.

He was one of the most popular figures in the professional game and made 693 starts on the European Tour - now known as the DP World Tour.

That figure puts Lane fourth on the Tour's all-time appearance list.

Lane took up golf aged 14 and joined the Tour in 1982. His first victory came in the 1988 Scottish Open at Gleneagles and he went on to win the 1992 German Masters, the 1993 European Masters, the 1994 Turespana Open de Baleares and the 2004 British Masters.

The Englishman was one of four rookies in Bernard Gallacher's Ryder Cup team in 1993.

European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley said: "We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Barry Lane."

Pelley described Lane as "a much-loved figure", adding: "The thoughts of everyone at the European Tour group are with his wife Camilla, the Lane family and his many friends throughout the golfing world."