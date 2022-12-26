Connor Syme believes having a "freer" mindset has been the key to him having his best season as a professional.

Syme has enjoyed five top 10 finishes on the DP World Tour, including second places at the Cazoo Open and the ISPS Handa World Invitational.

He tied for 12th at the season ending event in Dubai, helping him to 28th in the tour rankings and a place at next year's Open Championship.

"It has been good," said the 27-year-old Scot.

"The more times you are in that position and round about the lead, it does make you hungrier for more, you have to learn from it. Before, at the end of 2021, it was more like, 'oh, I just didn't like the way it looked' and you start going down a spiral of things like that.

"Just being a little bit freer and, if it is not going great off the tee, you can save it with your irons or your short game or putting and vice versa - that is basically the kind of mindset I have been having this year and it has been good. I have been up there much more often and it has been much better."

Syme was one of four Scots to finish inside the tour's top 30, along with Ewen Ferguson (17th), Robert MacIntyre (18th) and Richie Ramsay (19th), while David Law was at 49th. Ferguson, MacIntyre and Ramsay all won events in 2022.

Syme is awaiting his maiden tour success but is confident that will change.

"That is obviously a main goal of mine," he added. "Winning a tournament is hard.

"It could have happened a few times now and it just hasn't happened. Obviously, I would love to win. In sport, there is nothing better than holding a trophy, that is what it is all about.

"This year was my best season on tour and I didn't win. I guess, as long as I can keep progressing, keep getting better, hopefully that will come for me. What keeps us going is the potential it could be you any week.

"Everyone starts from zero every week and I will probably play 27 events next season - 27 chances to do it then I guess."