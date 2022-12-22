Last updated on .From the section Golf

Linn Grant, who topped last season's Ladies European Tour standings, only turned professional in August 2021

Players will compete for an overall prize fund of 35m euros (£30.8m) over the 30 events of the Ladies European Tour in 2023.

The tour will take in 21 countries, with September's Solheim Cup being staged in Finca Cortesin in Spain.

"There'll be even higher profile opportunities for our role models, with more total prize money," said chief executive Alexandra Armas.

The season finale is the Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana in November.

Sweden's Linn Grant, 23, held off compatriot Maja Stark, also 23, to top the standings at the end of last season and both are likely to be a key parts of Europe's attempt to secure a third straight Solheim win over the United States.