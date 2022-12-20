Close menu

Masters 2023: LIV golfers allowed to compete at Augusta National

Players who have signed up to the controversial LIV Golf circuit will be allowed to play at the 2023 Masters, Augusta officials have confirmed.

LIV players, which include previous Masters champions Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson, have been suspended indefinitely from the PGA Tour.

But Masters chairman Fred Ridley said the event's focus was to bring together "a preeminent field of golfers".

He said: "We will invite those eligible under our current criteria to compete."

The 87th Masters will take place at Augusta National in the United States from 6-9 April.

American Scottie Scheffler won the iconic Green Jacket this year, finishing three shots clear of Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy. They are players who have both been vocal in their support of the PGA Tour.

The emergence of LIV Golf, a Saudi-backed breakaway tour offering huge sums of money to players, has caused deep divisions in the sport.

Fronted by Australian former world number one Greg Norman, the project has promised to shake up the golfing landscape and has lured some of the biggest names in men's golf.

As well as Mickelson and Johnson, the likes of Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed were also swayed to leave the PGA Tour.

There was another significant defection when Australia's Cameron Smith - last year's Open champion and world number two - became the highest-ranked player to join LIV.

A 14-tournament LIV Golf league - with a prize fund of $405m (£336m) is scheduled to start in 2023 but will not compete with the four majors or international team events, say event organisers.

"Regrettably, recent actions have divided men's professional golf by diminishing the virtues of the game and the meaningful legacies of those who built it," Ridley said.

"Although we are disappointed in these developments, our focus is to honour the tradition of bringing together a preeminent field of golfers."

Future changes to the Masters' invitation criteria will be announced in April, Ridley added.

R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said in July it was "not on the agenda" to ban LIV players from next year's Open but also did not rule out changing the championship's entry.

Comments

Join the conversation

42 comments

  • Comment posted by wolf359, today at 18:56

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Turtle, today at 18:54

    Real sports fans want to see the top talent battle it out on the biggest stage - regardless of which tour they play in the rest of the season. Good move.

  • Comment posted by bob b, today at 18:52

    Fantastic news. Why should the PGA have a monopoly! Go Greg! Go PHIL MICKELSON!

  • Comment posted by ItsAllOverNowBabyBlue, today at 18:50

    Sensible move.

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 18:55

      Turtle replied:
  • Comment posted by andy, today at 18:50

    Doubt if TW will ever win it or any other major . His days are numbered

    • Reply posted by archicrooks, today at 18:54

      archicrooks replied:
      Yes indeed. Tom Watson very sadly retired from professional golf three years ago...

  • Comment posted by TookOneForTheTeam, today at 18:49

    Sponsors are the deciding factor i presume

  • Comment posted by ScottishNOTbritish, today at 18:48

    Sense at last.
    An excellent decision.
    Get in the hole!
    LIV rules.
    Wee dozy mcilroy crying.

    😂😂 😂 😂

  • Comment posted by Walkeden, today at 18:48

    This is so disappointing… The Masters had a big chance to show their strength and ban all LiV players other than previous Masters winners such as DJ and Bubba…
    Let’s hope by the next announcement inApril The Masters grow a pair and do the right thing

  • Comment posted by david, today at 18:48

    happy to see the masters will have the best players in the world competing in 2023 , the LIV have had a positive effect on both main tours particularly DP world with the 150k gurantee for the lower ranked players , would this have happened without LIV ?

  • Comment posted by andy, today at 18:48

    Common sense at last

  • Comment posted by Stoney, today at 18:47

    So disappointing. The deterrent should be that they can’t play in the majors. Without that the PGA has no leverage.

  • Comment posted by Morning Glory, today at 18:45

    Que the McIlroy tears..suck it up

  • Comment posted by bbcwatcher, today at 18:43

    They should not be allowed to play they took blood money over golf.

    • Reply posted by PointOfView, today at 18:49

      PointOfView replied:
      If the British Government enters into contracts with Saudi Arabia, what is your rationale for disallowing contracts by British citizens with Saudi Arabia?

  • Comment posted by porkies, today at 18:42

    In other words, just DJ, Bubba, PReid and Sergio. The others have no chance of playing as OWGR points will never be available to LIV under their current formats.

    And of these, only DJ has a realistic prospect of competing. But 3 round, shot gun starts are hardly good prep.

    It's Rory's year.

    • Reply posted by toot-toot, today at 18:50

      toot-toot replied:
      Not true, 16 LIV players are entitled to play the Masters; Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia, Bubba Watson and Charl Schwartzel. British Open champion Cameron Smith, former U.S. Open and PGA champion Brooks Koepka, former U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau plus Joaquin Niemann, Abraham Ancer, Talor Gooch, Harold Varner III, Jason Kokrak, Kevin Na and Louis Oosthuizen

  • Comment posted by Mitrovic, today at 18:40

    Saudi oil money is ruining the sporting world.

  • Comment posted by David Lawrie, today at 18:40

    The Masters is a joke tournament these days where most of the players are in their dotage playing on a course doctored to death every year to suit what a few wealthy businessmen want to see

    It’s never had all the best players there just look at all the years where guys Els and Trevino didn’t qualify cos they hadn’t won it but any one hit wonder can play it forever …

    • Reply posted by PointOfView, today at 18:52

      PointOfView replied:
      The top 30 on the PGA Tour plus the top 50 on the World rankings are invited, as well as previous winners of the Masters. So, when you say "most of the players are in their dotage", are you speaking factually?

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 18:39

    Couldn’t give two proverbials what tour you’re on, just go out and dazzle me with some swashbuckling golf

  • Comment posted by The Crux of the Biscuit, today at 18:33

    The majors were always going to be open to those that qualify, this is not news. Not many apart from those with exemptions are going to qualify though.

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 18:51

      Turtle replied:
      The golfing 'establishment' need to get with the times and stop skimming off the cash for themselves and let the players make a few quid.

      Same thing happened in other sports; PDC Darts, IPL Cricket, French Rugby Union League.

      Naturally the top talent will gravitate to where the money is.

  • Comment posted by jpgc, today at 18:19

    Golfers need to remember that beyond the hardcore , most of us couldn’t give a damn about their tour or who earns what. We just want to see the best in the world thrashing it out for glory. The hypocrisy anyway blows my mind when you see race for Dubai etc. waaay too late to take a human rights stand and honestly I think most normal people couldn’t give a damn about ‘the tour’.

    • Reply posted by Slinger, today at 18:27

      Slinger replied:
      Not forgetting China which the PGA Tour pushed heavily at one time despite their terrible human rights record. Hypocrisy is indeed the correct word.

  • Comment posted by Cardiffian, today at 18:19

    bottled it!

