Woods, who played alongside son Charlie, used a cart to help him get around the course at the PNC Championship

Tiger Woods says 2022 was "one of the more rewarding years I've had in a while" and is aiming to play all four majors next year.

The American, a 15-time major winner, is still recovering from severe leg injuries suffered in a car crash in February 2021.

He has also developed plantar fasciitis external-link - pain in the base of his foot.

It means the 46-year-old has been limited to only nine rounds of competitive golf this year.

Before taking part in the Match - an exhibition tournament in Florida - last week, Woods had not played since the Open Championship at St Andrews in July, when he missed the cut.

This weekend he played in the PNC Championship family golf tournament in Orlando, Florida, alongside son Charlie, 13.

And when asked how he felt compared to when he played in the event last year, Woods said he had made "a lot" of progress.

"Last year I played with a broken leg. This year nothing was broken, but it was good that all the pieces are there again all lined up," he said.

"Plantar fasciitis is no fun and now I get to truly recover and heal and progress forward on this.

"There are so many good things that I've been able to do physically - be able to hit the golf ball and practice and do everything in a standstill.

"But I haven't been able to get from point A to point B and we're obviously going to work on this," added Woods, who used a cart to get round the course in Orlando.

"It was a tough year but also one of the more rewarding years I've had in a while.

"It was an incredible week just to be able to play with Charlie," added Woods, who also said he did not yet know what his 2023 schedule would look like but that he was aiming to play in all four majors.

The Woods pairing tied for eighth at the event, which was won by Fiji's Vijay Singh and his son Qass Singh.