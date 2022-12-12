Last updated on .From the section Golf

Stephen Gallacher is looking forward to working with "the most exciting future talent in Europe"

Stephen Gallacher will captain Team Europe at the 2023 Junior Ryder Cup.

The selection process for the European junior team has also been announced, with six boys and six girls taking on the USA in Italy from 26-28 September.

Half of the boys and half of the girls will qualify through a season-long ranking system, with Gallacher selecting the remaining team members.

The Scot, 48, has won four events on the DP World Tour and was part of Europe's winning 2014 Ryder Cup team.

The first two days of the Junior Ryder Cup, for participants aged 18 or under, will be played at Rome's Golf Nazionale before the decisive singles matches are held at the Italian capital's Marco Simone Golf and Country Club.

The Marco Simone club will also host the senior Ryder Cup from 29 September to 1 October.

"It's a privilege to be able to lead a team of the best juniors in Europe against America in Rome," said Gallacher.

"Playing the final day at Marco Simone will be a fantastic experience for our players who get the opportunity to compete in front of Ryder Cup crowds on the Ryder Cup course for the first time.

"I'm really looking forward to getting to some events during the year and working with the most exciting future talent in Europe."