Ockie Strydom's only previous tournament win was on South Africa's Sunshine Tour in 2019

Alfred Dunhill Championship final leaderboard -18 O Strydom (SA); -16 A Otaegui (Spa); -15 L Canter (Eng); -14 B Grace (SA), O Bekker (SA), A Cockerill (Can); -13 D Burmester (SA), L Oosthuizen (SA) Selected others:-11 S Jamieson (Sco), N Kimsey (Eng); -10 T McKibbin (NI); -9 E Pepperell (Eng), R Fisher (Eng) Full leaderboard

South Africa's Ockie Strydom finally claimed his first win on the DP World Tour after 19 second places.

The 37-year-old won the Alfred Dunhill Championship by two shots from Spain's Adrian Otaegui, with England's Laurie Canter a shot further back in third.

Strydom finished with a three-under-par 69 to reach 18 under at Leopard Creek, which borders the Kruger National Park game reserve in South Africa.

"I love Leopard Creek because I feel so calm in the bush," said Strydom.

"I am sure my wife and parents are at home crying."

Strydom started the final round tied for the lead with Scotland's Scott Jamieson, but while his playing partner fell away with a four-over 76 to finish tied for 11th place on 11 under, the South African held his nerve.

He overcame a poor opening nine holes, reaching the turn one-over for the round, before reeling off four birdies in five holes to open a three-stroke lead over Otaegui.

The Spaniard birdied the last, carding a four-under 68 to finish on 16 under, but Strydom took no chances on the 18th, laying up short of the island green before securing his par with a pitch and two putts to seal victory.

Strydom's only previous title came in the Origins of Golf tournament on South Africa's Sunshine Tour in 2019.

England's Canter, 33, who played in the inaugural LIV Golf series, produced the lowest final-round score, firing an eight-under 64, including an eagle and seven birdies, to finish third.