Last updated on .From the section Golf

McKibbin earned his DP World Tour card in November

Tom McKinbbin made it two top-20 finishes from two tournaments on the DP World Tour as he tied for 15th place at the South African Open.

The Northern Ireland golfer shot 69 in his final round to end on eight under, eight shots behind winner Thriston Lawrence.

McKibbin, 19, struck a hole-in-one on the 11th hole of his opening round.

Clement Sordet finished second, a shot behind Lawrence, while Jens Fahrbring was one shot further back in third.

Holywood native McKibbin, who is from the same County Down town as world number one Rory McIlroy, only got his DP World Tour card in November.

Having tied for 18th in his first DP World Tour start in last week's Joburg Open, he closed with two birdies at the final two holes in South Africa to continue his solid start.