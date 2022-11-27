Last updated on .From the section Golf

Caroline Hedwall earned a seventh win on the Ladies European Tour on Sunday

Adalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana final-round leaderboard -18 C Hedwall (Swe), M Metraux (Sui); -17 L Grant (Swe); -16 L Maguire (Ire); -15 A Hewson (Eng), C Fernandez (Spa); -13 M Stark (Swe), CT Mulet (Spa), C Giganda (Spa) Selected others: -10 C Williams (Wal), C Gainer (Eng); -5 G Cowley (Eng) Full leaderboard

Linn Grant has won the Ladies European Tour title for the first time after finishing third at the season-ending Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana.

The Swede fired an eight-under 65 in the final round of an event won by compatriot Caroline Hedwall.

Hedwall beat Switzerland's Morgane Metraux in a play-off to secure a first victory in four years.

Ireland's Leona Maguire was fourth while Alice Hewson of England ended in a tie for fifth.

Maguire started the final round in a tie for second and a 69 left the world number 11 on 16 under and one ahead of Hewson (65) and Spanish amateur Cayetana Fernandez.

Cara Gainer (72) finished on 10 under with fellow English player Gabrielle Cowley (69) five shots behind.

Grant needed to equal or better the score of fellow Swede Maja Stark to win the Race to Costa Del Sol.

Stark finished on 13 under after 68 and four shots behind Grant, who is the fifth player to win the Order or Merit and Rookie of the Year titles.

Hedwall carded a 67 on Sunday to finish level on 18 under with overnight leader Metraux (69).

The pair could not be separated after three play-off holes before Hedwall prevailed with a birdie at the par-five 17th.