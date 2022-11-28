Last updated on .From the section Golf

Woods suffered serious injuries in a car crash in February 2021

Tiger Woods has announced that he will not be playing in next month's Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas due to an issue with his right foot.

Woods, 46, has not played since the Open Championship at St Andrews in July, when he missed the cut.

He said on Monday he had developed plantar fasciitis - pain in the base of his foot.

The 15-time major winner, who has only played nine competitive rounds in 2022, hosts the tournament.

The American won the event, which takes place from 1-4 December and serves as a benefit for his TGR Foundation and other charities, five times between 2001 and 2011.

"I've developed plantar fasciitis in my right foot which is making it difficult to walk," he said external-link . "After consulting with doctors I have decided to withdraw this week and concentrate on my hosting duties.

"My plan is still to compete in The Match and the PNC Championship."

Woods had said he would team up with Rory McIlroy against Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas in The Match. in Florida on 10 December.

He finished 47th in the Masters this year and withdrew from the US PGA Championship following a third round of 79.