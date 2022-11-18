Last updated on .From the section Golf

America's Nelly Korda heads the LPGA Tour rankings

The world's top female golfers will compete for record total prize money of $101.4m (£85m) next season.

A global calendar comprised of 33 events across 12 countries has been announced by the LPGA Tour.

Combined purses are more than double what was paid out on the tour just a decade ago.

"Because of our athletes, partners, volunteers and incredible fans, 2023 will be a banner year," said LPGA Tour commissioner Mollie Marcoux.

"Our athletes are playing for more total prize money than any time in history, and we have over 500 hours of broadcast television."

The Club at Carlton Woods in Texas will make its debut as host of the Chevron Championship, the first women's major of the season, in April.

July's US Women's Open will be staged at Pebble Beach for the first time, while the AIG Women's Open will take place at Walton Heath, venue for the 1981 Ryder Cup, from 10 to 13 August.

The total prize pot is up $8m on 2022, with at least $1.5m on offer at every tournament.