Matt Fitzpatrick and Tyrrell Hatton, his playing partner for round two, remain joint leaders

DP World Tour Championship, round two leaderboard -12 M Fitzpatrick (Eng), T Hatton (Eng); -9 A Noren (Swe), A Arnaus (Spa); -8 J Rahm (Spa), J Campillo (Spa) Selected others: -6 T Fleetwood (Eng); -5 R McIlroy (NI), R Ramsay (Sco); -3 S Horsfield (Eng) Full leaderboard

Matt Fitzpatrick remains on course to end the season as European number one after round two of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

That is despite a stunning finish by nearest challenger Rory McIlroy.

After 15 holes, the world number one was one under par before back-to-back birdies and an eagle salvaged a 68.

That leaves him on five under, seven shots behind joint leaders Fitzpatrick and Tyrrell Hatton, with the Englishmen shooting five-under 67 to go 12 under.

A third victory at the season-ending event would see Fitzpatrick, 28, finish top of the rankings - and win the 'Race to Dubai' - for the first time, unless Northern Ireland's McIlroy is second.

If Fitzpatrick is second at the Jumeirah Golf Estates then the US Open champion would require McIlroy to finish worse than seventh to claim the Harry Vardon Trophy.

Asked what sparked his much-needed finish, McIlroy told Sky Sports: "I'm not sure, but whatever it was I need to bottle if for the weekend.

"[I played] pretty much very mediocre golf for the first 33 holes and then something sort of clicked.

"You never know, that finish could be key to something that happens over the next 36 holes."

Hatton held a three-shot lead after starting round two with three straight birdies and picking up another shot on the fifth, but playing partner Fitzpatrick fought back.

The pair pulled three shots clear of the chasing pack, headed by Alex Noren and Adri Arnaus, with former world number one Jon Rahm another stroke back following a six-under 66.

"The Race to Dubai [title] wasn't something I was really thinking about," said Fitzpatrick.

"My focus was just trying to win the event this week and I feel like I've played two good rounds to put myself in position."