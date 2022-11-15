Last updated on .From the section Golf

Bernardus is ranked as one of the Top 100 courses in continental Europe

Bernardus in the Netherlands will stage the 2026 Solheim Cup between Europe and the United States.

The Kyle Phillips design, located close to Eindhoven, only opened in 2018 but will host its third consecutive Dutch Open on the DP World Tour in 2023.

"There is a lot of risk-reward on the last few holes, which is exciting. That is what fans want to see," said former European captain Catriona Matthew.

Europe will try to retain the cup next September at Spain's Finca Cortesin.

After 2023's matches at the resort near Malaga, Robert Trent Jones GC in Virginia will be the host for the Solheim Cup just 12 months later as the biennial event's calendar is reset because of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Solheim Cup is switching to even years again from 2024 in order to avoid a clash with the Ryder Cup, which is now on an odd-year schedule after the 2020 contest at Whistling Straits was postponed for 12 months.

Europe retained the Solheim Cup they won at Gleneagles in 2019 with a 15-13 victory in Ohio two years later.

Bernardus is partly heathland in character and despite its young age is already regarded as one of the Top 100 courses in continental Europe.

Robert van der Wallen, the owner of Bernardus who is also chairman of football club PSV Eindhoven, said: "The opportunity to host such a globally significant sports event is a huge honour for our whole team.

"Experience is what we are all about at Bernardus and our preparations are already underway to ensure we play our part in providing the stage to host a best-in-class Solheim Cup experience in September 2026."