Korda claimed her maiden major at the Women's PGA Championship in 2021 and won Olympic gold in Tokyo

Pelican Women's Championship leaderboard -14 N Korda (US); -13 A Thompson (US); -11 Allisen Corpuz (US); -9 M Metraux (Swi), G Lopez (Mex), H Green (Aus); -8 A Ewing (US), L Salas (US) Selected Others:-7 L Maguire (Ire); -6 G Dryburgh (Sco); -5 J Ewart Shadoff (Eng) Full leaderboard

American Nelly Korda returned to the top of the world rankings after she defended her title at the Pelican Women's Championship in Florida.

The 24-year-old started the year as world number one but missed four months of the season after she was diagnosed with a blood clot in her arm in March.

It is Korda's first win since last year and moves her above Thailand's Atthaya Thitikul, 19, in the world rankings.

Korda shot a six-under 64 to finish at 14 under, one ahead of Lexi Thompson.

Korda started the final round two shots behind leader and fellow American Allisen Corpuz but fired seven birdies to claim her eighth LPGA Tour title, while Corpuz finished three shots back on 69.

The tournament was shortened from 72 to 54 holes after a tropical storm on the west coast of Florida forced Pelican Golf Club to close on Thursday.