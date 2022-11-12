Close menu

Aramco Team Series: Teenager Chiara Noja wins first European tour title

Last updated on .From the section Golf

Chiara Noja
Noja turned professional in 2021

German teenager Chiara Noja has beaten England's Charley Hull in a play-off to win the Aramco Team Series in Jeddah.

Hull, the world number 17, led overnight and shot a four-under-par 68 to keep pace with the 16-year-old.

Noja's seven-under 65 almost won the day, but the pair ended neck-and-neck on 13 under after the final round.

Both players exchanged birdies on the par-five 18th in the play-off, before Noja sunk from close range to win her maiden European Tour title.

The German kept brilliant composure throughout her final round, beginning with back-to-back birdies before hitting an eagle on the par-five fourth.

She recovered from a bogey on the eighth with three straight birdies before looking like she could win it outright with a 20ft putt on the 16th.

A bogey on the next before failing to birdie the 18th in regulation play let Hull back in, but Noja regained her advantage to secure victory.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured

  • Iain Carter

    Analysis and opinion from the BBC's golf correspondent.

  • BBC Sport app

    Get the latest golf headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.

  • Child playing golf

    From hitting a few balls on the range or a quick nine holes, to the full 18 and tournaments - how to get into golf.