Noja turned professional in 2021

German teenager Chiara Noja has beaten England's Charley Hull in a play-off to win the Aramco Team Series in Jeddah.

Hull, the world number 17, led overnight and shot a four-under-par 68 to keep pace with the 16-year-old.

Noja's seven-under 65 almost won the day, but the pair ended neck-and-neck on 13 under after the final round.

Both players exchanged birdies on the par-five 18th in the play-off, before Noja sunk from close range to win her maiden European Tour title.

The German kept brilliant composure throughout her final round, beginning with back-to-back birdies before hitting an eagle on the par-five fourth.

She recovered from a bogey on the eighth with three straight birdies before looking like she could win it outright with a 20ft putt on the 16th.

A bogey on the next before failing to birdie the 18th in regulation play let Hull back in, but Noja regained her advantage to secure victory.