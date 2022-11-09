Last updated on .From the section Golf

Fleetwood and Molinari won all four of their matches together at the 2018 Ryder Cup in Paris and were nicknamed 'Moliwood'

Tommy Fleetwood will captain Great Britain and Ireland and Francesco Molinari will lead Continental Europe in next year's inaugural Hero Cup.

Two 10-man teams will compete in foursomes, fourballs and singles at Abu Dhabi Golf Club from 13-15 January.

The contest is intended to give potential 2023 Ryder Cup players experience of team matchplay events.

"The Hero Cup is a great idea. I felt like it benefited me when I played in similar events," said Italian Molinari.

England's Fleetwood said it would be "a little strange at first" competing against Molinari, his playing partner on the European team at the 2018 Ryder Cup.

"The Hero Cup is a fantastic way for players to compete in team matchplay, which is something both of us have always relished."

England's Luke Donald, Europe's Ryder Cup captain after Henrik Stenson defected to LIV Golf, will be in attendance in Abu Dhabi.

He will name his team for the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone in Rome, from September 29, at the start of that month.