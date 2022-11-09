Last updated on .From the section Golf

Gemma Dryburgh ended an 11-year wait for a Scot to win on the LPGA Tour

Winning a first LPGA Tour title has changed Gemma Dryburgh's mindset "completely".

The 29-year-old became the first Scot to win on the tour since 2011 with a four-stroke win in the Japan Classic.

Dryburgh will compete in two Florida events as the season ends, the Pelican Women's Championship this week and CME Group Tour Championship next week.

"Everything was working but more my mental state was in a really good place," Dryburgh told BBC Scotland.

"I had a little bit of nerves, but managed them really well. I didn't get overwhelmed at any point.

"It just changes your mindset completely. It's like, 'why can't I win this week again?' There's no reason why not. I've never really had that mindset before, it's been more like I just want to make the cut and just get by."

Victory in Japan has other advantages for the Aberdeen golfer.

"Hopefully I'll be able to buy a place as I'm just renting at the moment," she explained.

"Even having the security of being in the majors next year and having my card for the next two years, it takes so much pressure off.

"I'm going to be in the events at the beginning of the year, so it gives you an advantage for the rest of the year. So it just changes so much."